Watch: Donald Trump tells terminally ill to stick around to vote for him
There seems to be no end to Donald Trump's shock speeches after he urged terminally ill people to stay alive long enough to vote for him in the US presidential election next month.
Speaking at a rally in Nevada last night, the Republican nominee said: "I don't care how sick you are. I don't care if you just came back from the doctor and he gave you the worst possible prognosis, meaning it's over. Doesn't matter. Hang out till November 8. Get out and vote."
Mr Trump added: “I say kiddingly, but I mean it."
He also reassured dying people that after they are gone, “All we’re going to say is: ‘We love you and we will remember you always’”.
Throughout his campaign, Mr Trump has made controversial and offensive statements, alienating swathes of voters in the process.
