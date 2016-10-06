Successful blast-off and return for private space rocket
In a successful test of safety systems, a rocket owned by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin blasted off from Texas yesterday, then landed itself intact after the crew capsule separated and parachuted to the desert floor.
Blue Origin engineers had expected searing exhaust from the capsule's motor would tip over the New Shepard rocket, causing it to shut down and then crash in a massive fireball in the desert.
