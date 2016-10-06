NGO files Mrieħel towers appeal

An impression by environment NGOs of how the Mriehel towers will look like from Mdina. The developers dispute this impression.

Din l-Art Ħelwa has filed an appeal before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal over the permit granted by the Planning Authority for the Mrieħel Towers project.

TumasGasan Holdings on August 4 was granted a permit to build four linked towers .

"With high-rise at Mrieħel, the historic skyline from Mdina to Valletta will be ruined forever. Allowing these skyscrapers to be built will create a precedent for more high-rise buildings in this area," the environment NGO said.

"It is shameful that the Planning Authority made no attempt to ensure that correct visual images for this project were presented, nor considered the overall impact of a potential cluster of high-rise buildings in this location."

It noted that the government had 'slipped' Mrieħel into its high-rise policy document by stealth, without consulting the public as required by law. The public was denied its right to participate in the decision.

Din l-Art Helwa’s appeal is supported by Nature Trust Malta and the Malta Archaeological Society.

The organisation is being assisted on this case by lawyers Cedric Mifsud, Malcolm Mifsud and Catherine Mifsud.