Malta newspapers in review

Times of Malta reports that the government is refusing to publish the risk assessment carried out by an international group on the LNG tanker to be anchored in Marsaxlokk Bay.

l-orizzont gives prominence to a GWU suggestion for the country to consider the introduction of the living wage. The suggestion was made during celebrations to mark the GWU's founding anniversary.

The Malta Independent says it is unclear what role the government played in the private takeover deal between a Qatari investor and Banif Bank.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the PN's proposals on Air Malta.