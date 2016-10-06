Malta and Hong Kong sign air services agreement
An air services agreement has been signed between Malta and Hong Kong.
The transport ministry said the agreement allows the airlines of both sides to be able to operate flights between Malta and Hong Kong.
"This agreement is in line with government’s policy to continue to increase connectivity by air," it said.
Early last year Hainan Airlines managers were in Malta to discuss the possibility of direct flights between Malta and China.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.