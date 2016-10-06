Industrial action ordered once more at hospital's emergency department
The MUMN has again ordered industrial action at the Mater Dei Hospital emergency department in a dispute over staffing levels.
The directives were originally announced last week but then suspended earlier this week during talks with the Ministry of Health.
The MUMN had ordered emergency workers to stop filtering patients according to urgency, citing unsafe working practices caused by staff shortages, as well as concerns that nurses were not insured against workplace risks.
