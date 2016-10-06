Developers welcome Paceville plan, but say infrastructure should come first

The Malta Developers Association has welcomed the masterplan for Paceville but feels that before individual developments are given the go-ahead, priority should be given to the improvement of the infrastructure and the implementation of traffic proposals.

"If these fall behind and the particular projects are built at a fast rate, the existing problems will increase rather than decrease," it said in a statement.

The MDA welcomed the fact that, for the first time, an attempt has been made in the country for a plan catring for a particular part of Malta holistically instead of just formulating a number of parameters that every development has to observe without considering the global effect of the development on its surrounding area.

The step taken by the Planning Authority to engage internationally known consultants to draw up this plan was a positive step that needed to be repeated for other areas as well.

The plan was ambitious and therefore needed all the stakeholders concerned to work together so that it could be implemented properly.

The MDA observed that according to the plan, the built area will increase by around 500,000 m2 and the building volume will increase considerably.

The association said the plan failed to address the possibility of new projects that could involve existing buildings, and concentrated too much on nine particular sites.

"Normally when there is such intense activity in such an area, many owners of existing properties are encouraged to renovate or rebuild their properties – a real possibility that is completely ignored in the Master Plan," the MDA said.

Developers of these new projects should be encouraged to make the highest possible use of renewable energy, it added.

On the possibility of land reclamation from the sea, the MDA said that land reclaimed in this way should not be used to build apartments and residences for a tourism-related project on a national level.