Thursday, October 6, 2016, 16:52

David Casa voted most influential Maltese MEP

Nationalist MEP David Casa was named the most influential Maltese euro parliamentarian September, ahead of Miriam Dalli and Roberta Metsola, according to votewatch.eu.

Mr Casa obtained 19.5 points, closely followed by Socialist MEP Dr Dalli, with 19 points while Dr Metsola placed third with 17 points.

Mr Casa is the political coordinator of EPP in the Committee on Employment and Social Affairs and drafted a report on a common system for a value added tax and an opinion on the EU’s annual report about the European Investment Bank. 

