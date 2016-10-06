Commissioner for Children in favour of giving 16-year-olds the vote

The Commissioner for Children has come out in favour of giving 16-year-olds the right to vote.

A proposal was rolled out last month to lower the general election voting age to 16.

In a statement this afternoon, the commissioner’s office said this would empower young people to participate in important decisions that affected them and others.

It was imperative that educators, including parents, guardians and extended families, took it upon themselves to encourage young people to think, criticise, commend and be full members of society.

“We should be aiming at a political society but not a partisan one, where the issue carries weight rather that the politician talking about it.”

At age 16, the office said, there were already a number of social responsibilities that were automatically assumed by an individual. A 16-year-old act as a trader and run a business, open and operate a bank account, draw up a will and be held criminally responsible for any wrongdoing.

Moreover, if employed, a 16-year-old paid taxes, and should therefore expect representation.

The office noted that the National Children’s Policy, launched last month, acknowledged that children should be active citizens who engaged in the democratic process, social participation, environmental activism and innovation, volunteering and social entrepreneurship. The policy encouraged views presented by children to be taken into account through democratic participation by extending full voting rights to young people aged 16.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child insisted on the child’s right to have an opinion that was listened to as well as the right to association and affiliation with groups and organisations of the child’s choice.