‘Bondì did not attend summit meetings’

Lou Bondì

Members of a committee organising an international summit in Valletta later this month have never met State-paid consultant Lou Bondì despite him being described as “crucial” to the event’s organisation.

The members, who spoke to the Times of Malta on the condition of anonymity, said the former TV personality and Nationalist Party employee had not attended any of their meetings and barely featured in the official minutes kept.

This newspaper can confirm that Mr Bondì, who signed a contract to offer consultancy services to the Malta Arts Council in 2015, is being paid €4,500 a month, or €54,000 annually, the same amount he received when he was a consultant to the Office of the Prime Minister in 2013.

“I am not clear on what Mr Bondì is doing in relation to this summit, and I have never met with him on this,” one member said.

The World Summit on Culture, also referred to as IFAACA, is being held in Valletta between October 18 and 21, and will see arts councils, ministries of culture and other artistic agencies from around the world come together under one roof to discuss policy and collaboration.

The event is being organised by the Malta Arts Council. Mr Bondì is a consultant on the organisation of national events.

Bondì is playing a crucial role

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici yesterday insisted Mr Bondì had attended meetings on the organisation of the event, but did not give details on who these meetings included.

Mr Bondì, he said, was providing “valuable assistance” in the large-scale events’ organisation arm of the council and played a crucial role in the organisation of the summit.

Arts Council sources, meanwhile, were also unclear on what it was exactly Mr Bondì was doing for the summit’s organisation.

This newspaper on Monday reported how details of Mr Bondì’s remuneration package for his services as consultant to the Malta Arts Council remained under wraps.

Asked for a copy of Mr Bondì’s new contract, a council spokesman replied that the government had to protect “the commercial affairs of a private consultant”.

The minister was adamant that Mr Bondì was worth every penny of his salary.

“Rest assured that Mr Bondì plays a crucial role in the setting up of large-scale events and dedicates time and energy to make sure that those events are successful, along with other key components of Arts Council Malta,” he said.

Mr Bondì declined to comment when contacted to inquire what it was he was he was doing ahead of the summit and why he had not met with members of the committee.

Annabelle Stivala, Director of Festivals at the council, is the chairwoman of the committee, and while most of the other board members referred this newspaper to her, she did not reply to questions. Instead, they were forwarded to Dr Bonnici, who did not provide specifics.

The Times of Malta filed a Freedom of Information request for Mr Bondì’s contract. However, this was turned down. This newspaper has since filed a request for an investigation by the Data Protection Commissioner, which is being conducted.

[email protected]