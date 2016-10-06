Alcohol policy launched for public consultation

Photo: Pierre Sammut, DOI

A national policy on alcohol was launched for public consultation today.

The document was discussed and agreed between the Sense Group, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises and the National Addictions Advisory Board.

Launching the document, Social Policy Minister Michael Farrugia said the document was moving a number of proposals through which a number of challenges would be addressed, including on alcohol for people younger than 17, the creation of awareness on excessive use of alcohol and the problem of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The document may be read here.

Suggestions may be sent by email to [email protected] by November 17.