Air Malta aircraft suffers bird strike - several flights delayed

An Air Malta aircraft suffered a bird strike in Malta this morning. It returned to the airport safely but several flights have been delayed while engineers work on the aircraft, the company said.

The flights are from Malta to Rome, Zurich, Marseille, Brussels and Palermo and back.

The airline said it is working hard to minimise delays as much as possible. Customers scheduled to travel today should visit Air Malta's website for the latest updates.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond its control.