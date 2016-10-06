Advert
Thursday, October 6, 2016, 22:53 by

Reuters

Mandzukic hat-trick as six-goal Croatia crush Kosovo

Mario Mandzukic grabbed a hat-trick as Croatia turned on the style to thump FIFA new boys Kosovo 6-0 in a World Cup Group I qualifier played in Shkodra, Albania.

The Juventus forward struck in the sixth, 24th and 35th minutes to take his international goal tally to 27.

The other goals came from Matej Mitrovic in the 68th minute, Ivan Perisic after 83 and Nikola Kalinic in stoppage time.

It was the first 'home' qualifier for Kosovo since they were admitted as a member of world soccer's ruling body FIFA and European equivalent UEFA in May.

Kosovo's debut international, after declaring independence from Serbia in 2008, was a 1-1 draw with Group I rivals Finland last month.

Croatia, who have four points from two games, lead Iceland on goal difference at the top of the table. Ukraine are third on two points while Kosovo are bottom with one.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Allardyce sacking not our issue, says Rooney

  2. Rowen Muscat back in the frame for...

  3. Bonucci says Spain are favourites...

  4. Final squads for games against England,...

  5. Attard stays loyal to the Spartans

  6. Klopp can lead ’Pool to title – Lewandowski

  7. Stones reveals Southgate one-to-ones...

  8. Not much love from Milan fans during...

  9. McGhee urges ruthless approach in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed