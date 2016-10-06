Football news

Germany’s World Cup-winning coach Joachim Loew has ruled out a return to the Bundesliga after he leaves his position with the national team.

Loew has been in charge since 2006 and his current deal runs to 2018.

“That is correct,” the 56-year-old said when asked whether he had ruled out a Bundesliga return after that.

“What I fundamentally do not like is the way in which coach changes are being done at the moment,” he said.

“Sometimes a coach is left completely out in the rain and is led around the track with a ring around their nose.”

Loew’s only Bundesliga experience was a two-year stint at Stuttgart which ended in 1998.

Pep cuts off training ground internet

Pablo Zabaleta has revealed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has blocked players from using the internet at the club’s training base.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager’s eye-catching start to life in England has been credited to his work on the training pitch, but defender Zabaleta hinted his attention to detail goes beyond matters on the field.

Zabaleta said: “He forces us to have breakfast and lunch together at the club.

“The internet is cut off, we are held incommunicado. We don’t even use 3G.”

Petrescu sacked

Former Romania international Dan Petrescu has resigned as manager of Russian second-tier side Kuban Krasnodar.

Ex-Chelsea defender Petrescu, 48, took charge of Kuban in June 2016. He was in his second spell at the club based in the south of Russia, having also been in charge from 2010-2012.

Kuban, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have only picked up 16 points from 15 matches and are 14th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

Serbia call up uncapped Radoja

Uncapped midfielder Nemanja Radoja has been included in Serbia’s squad in place of the injured Nemanja Maksimovic for their World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Austria, coach Slavoljub Muslin said.

“Maksimovic has sustained an ankle injury and will be sidelined so I have decided to bring Radoja into the frame,” Muslin said.

Radoja, a 23-year-old central midfielder, plays for Spanish top division side Celta Vigo and he featured in their 4-3 home win over champions Barcelona on Sunday.

Serbia, who drew 2-2 at home with Ireland in their opening Group D match, are away to Moldova today and at home to Austria on Sunday.

Cardiff City appoint Warnock as boss

Cardiff City have appointed Neil Warnock as manager following the sacking of Paul Trollope, the Championship club said yesterday.

The 67-year-old Warnock has also managed Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and most recently Rotherham United.

He will work along assistant manager Kevin Blackwell and first team coach Ronnie Jepson at the Welsh side.

Cardiff are second from bottom in the Championship, having won twice in 11 games this season. Trollope was sacked on Tuesday after spending less than five months in charge.

Deschamps’ backing for Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba needs to be given more time to demonstrate his quality in England as his hefty price tag has raised expectations to a very high level, France coach Didier Deschamps said.

Pogba, who helped France reach the Euro 2016 final in July, has endured a mixed start at Old Trafford since making a world record £89m move back to Manchester from Juve in August.

“He changed his club and needs to find his bearing with his new mates,” Deschamps said.

“With Paul, we always expect more. When he does something neutral, often it is not enough. He is someone we expect to make assists in every game... there is an expectation that is too large. Paul is okay in his own head. He knows what he wants.”

Giuliano eager to impress for Brazil

Midfielder Giuliano is looking to take “the opportunity of his life” having been given his first start for Brazil in the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia this week.

The 26-year-old will replace the suspended Paulinho in the Arena das Dunas in Natal.

Giuliano featured under Brazil coach Tite when the pair were at Internacional in 2009-10.

“He’s giving me this opportunity and trusts me to be Paulinho’s replacement,” he said.

“I have to do my best. I cannot think ahead, I have to think about this game, which is the opportunity of my life.

“I can show that I actually have ability to be here.”