Di Maria considered quitting Argentina after loss in Copa final

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria admits he considered retiring after more final heartbreak in the summer.

The Copa America loss to Chile in June led to a number of senior players considering their future, with Lionel Messi announcing his retirement only to backtrack a couple of months later.

Di Maria also considered quitting before deciding to continue and after playing in Argentina’s two World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela last month is set to line up against Peru in Lima.

“I thought about leaving the national team selection. Once you can lose a big tournament final but three in a row (World Cup 2014 and two Copa Americas) is something else,” he told reporters yesterday.

“I had no choice but to keep fighting to make the best possible effort.

“It is not easy to get to a final and win the title but we are the first to want to achieve it – but it is frustrating banging your head against the wall three times.

“I was about to go to a psychologist but decided not to because it is an issue that I have to solve alone.

“If I lose another final I think I will not return but today I only think positive.”

Argentina are third in their World Cup qualifying group having returned to action after the Copa America with a win over pool leaders Uruguay and a draw against lowly Venezuela having come from 2-0 down.

Peru, next-bottom of the group, could pose similar difficulties as both their wins so far have come at home.

Fixtures

Playing tonight

Brazil vs Bolivia

Ecuador vs Chile

Paraguay vs Colombia

Peru vs Argentina

Uruguay vs Venezuela