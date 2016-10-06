Stones reveals Southgate one-to-ones with players

England defender John Stones.

John Stones has revealed that interim England manager Gareth Southgate has taken time to speak to the players individually around St George’s Park.

Southgate, who took charge last week after Sam Allardyce lost his job at the national team, is preparing England for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers at home to Malta on Saturday and away to Slovenia on Tuesday.

Manchester City defender Stones, who played under Southgate for England Under-21s, explained that the interim boss is passing on tips to his squad not only in training sessions but via one-to-ones at the FA’s national football centre.

Stones, asked if Southgate had spent time with each player, told Sky Sports News: “He always does. At meal times, down time he’s always making time to spend a few minutes, whatever amount of time it is, to see how you are, how you’re doing with your club football and what he expects from you here.

“I think we all know what we expect from each other. It’s good to have a one-on-one conversation with the manager and see what his thoughts are and where we are moving forward.”

Allardyce replaced Roy Hodgson after England’s dismal European Championship campaign in the summer so 22-year-old Stones is working with his third England manager in just over three months.

Managers’ impact

Asked how the players are coping, Stones said: “We just keep playing football, I suppose. It’s all we can do. Getting called up for your country is the biggest honour you get as a player. You want to come here and work hard and get victories for us and for the nation.

“The managers that we’ve had have always made a big impact straight away, including Gareth over the past few days.”

Under Hodgson, Stones was a non-playing squad member at the Euros but, following his £47.5 million summer move from Everton, Allardyce picked him for England’s opening World Cup qualifier away to Slovakia.

Stones partnered Gary Cahill in central defence for the last-gasp 1-0 win and the City man hopes to continue to feature alongside the experienced Chelsea defender.

Asked if he sees the partnership continuing, he replied: “I’d like to.

“Always playing with an experienced player is good, learning new things, with whoever I play with.

“Whether it’s Phil Jagielka, Chris Smalling, sometimes you’re not going to play and watching from the sidelines, watching those guys, trying to improve off them I suppose.

“They’ve been here, got a lot of caps, played a lot of games for club as well.

“Whatever partnership plays for England is always a strong one because the training we do and how we work in training is always different combinations so we all know how each other play.”