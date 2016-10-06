Sparta duo sent to play with the club’s women’s team

Sparta Prague have told two of their players to train with the club’s women’s team after making “unacceptable” comments about a female match official at the weekend.

Midfielder Lukas Vacha, 27, and goalkeeper Tomas Koubek, 24, made remarks about Lucie Ratajova in the wake of Sparta’s 3-3 draw with Zbrojovka Brno on Sunday, where Ratajova was an assistant referee.

Koubek was reported to have said women belong “at the stove” while it was added that Vacha called her “the cooker”.

Vacha and Koubek, who have apologised and insisted their comments were not meant to be chauvinistic, will now spend time with the Czech club’s women’s team.

Sparta chief executive Adam Kotalik had described the two players’ comments as ‘unacceptable’.