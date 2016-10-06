Jovic is suspended for match vs Balzan
Birkirkara will have to do without defender Predrag Jovic for their next BOV Premier League match against leaders Balzan when the championship re-sumes after the international break.
Jovic, of Serbia, was handed a one-match ban yesterday following his dismissal in the one-all draw against Valletta last week.
Second-placed Birkirkara play Balzan on October 16.
Three other players from the top flight – Sergio dos Anjos Raphael (Ħamrun Spartans), Marko Potezica (Sliema Wanderers) and Enzo Ruiz (Floriana) – received a similar one-match suspension.
The Spartans play the Wanderers on October 15 and Floriana clash against Hibernians on the same day.
