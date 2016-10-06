Advert
Thursday, October 6, 2016, 06:58

Joey Barton charged with placing 44 bets on matches

Joey Barton has been issued with a notice of complaint by the Scottish FA after being accused of betting on football matches.

The SFA issued a statement yesterday in which it alleged the Rangers midfielder placed 44 bets between July 1 and September 15 this year.

Barton has until October 12 to respond, with a principal hearing date set for October 27.

It emerged last month that Barton was under investigation by the SFA and Gambling Commission after claims he had bet on Celtic to suffer a heavy defeat to Barcelona in their opening Champions League match.

The statement from the SFA revealed that the allegations against the 34-year-old, who is serving a club imposed three-week ban after a training ground altercation, run far deeper.

