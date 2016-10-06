Ex-pros sign up for new Sixes indoors

A host of high-profile ex-players have the chance to keep playing, and keep earning, as part of a new Star Sixes indoor tournament to be launched next year.

Steven Gerrard, Carles Puyol, Robert Pires, Michael Ballack and Deco have signed up for the competition that will feature national teams in four-day tournaments of 30-minute matches in a round-robin format leading to a final.

Brazil, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, England, Portugal, Australia, Nigeria, the Netherlands and China will compete in the inaugural 12-team event at London’s 02 Arena next July.

Arenas in Berlin, Istanbul, Beijing, Sydney, Miami and Seattle are being lined up as potential hosts for future editions.

“This is far more than a football event, it’s an entertainment product for families, for guys to come to after work, it’s a night out,” Jonathan Rogers of the event’s promoters Pitch said.

“We’re looking to mirror big arena events such as the NBA Global Games and (ATP) World Tour Tennis finals in London, with plenty of music and good interaction between players and fans.

“There’s no big tournament next year so it’s a chance for fans to get behind their national teams and the quality will be high. We need about 120 players and they are all fully-capped internationals.”