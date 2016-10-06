Malta Military Tattoo on October 15, 16

File photo

The 13th edition of the Malta Military Tattoo is taking place between October 15 and 16, at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre at Ta’ Qali.

The Malta Military Tattoo was set up with the intent of putting together the elements of a military band into a spectacle for all to enjoy. The purpose of a military band, when originally founded, was to motivate, accompany and guide soldiers into the battle field.

MIlitary bands have now transformed themselves to lead in national events and have become more attuned to the needs of entertainment. These bands have grown to understand more the relationship that needs to be developed with the audience and as such are providing a spectacle with the audience in mind.

The lineup for this year’s Malta Military Tattoo includes:

Foreign Acts

Majesticks - Majesticks’ main objective is to rediscover the drum through innovative, original, musical compositions whilst also offering a visually attractive, out of the norm presentation, using special effects and original staging to achieve the latter.

Wessex Military Band - The band is the voluntary band of the British Army Air Corps based at Middle Wallop near Andover. The band performs at over 40 engagements annually and has a strong base of members of all ages and abilities, ranging from absolute beginners to ex-military musicians and music professionals.

Nadarzyn Orchestra Band Poland - It is one of the best brass bands in Poland and Europe, this is confirmed by the numerous awards and merits it received at brass band festivals and competitions throughout the country and abroad.

Local Acts

Armed Forces of Malta led by Warrant Officer Jonathon Borg.

Police Force Band led by Sen. Ins. Maestro Anthony Cassar

Massed Pipes and Drums, led by Marlon Tanti, are made up of various pipe and drum groups namely:

Wallace Pipes and Drums - Malta

Marsa Scouts Pipes and Drums

Red Hackle Pipes and Drums - Malta

Hamrun Scouts Pipes and Drums

Tickets are available for sale online from www.ticketline.com.mt, from MFCC offices, Level One, Millennium Stand, Ta’ Qali, open from 8.30am and 5pm, Mondays to Fridays. The ticket prices are €15 bronze, €20 silver, €25 gold and €30 platinum.