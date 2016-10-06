Adele tops sales charts with 2015 album

Adele performing at Glastonbury.

Adele’s album 25 is the biggest selling record of 2016 so far, despite being released in 2015.

The British singer’s third studio album is the fastest selling of all time and was the biggest seller of 2015 and it appears she will hold that record for a second year.

The record sold more copies than any other so far in 2016 – currently 623,000 combined chart sales of physical purchases, digital downloads and streaming equivalent sales – according to the Official Charts Company.

Her last album, 21, also made it on to the 2016 list, as the 31st bestselling album of the year so far.

Justin Bieber’s Purpose ranks second in the list with a combined chart sales total of 413,000, even though that was also released in 2015.

The biggest album released in 2016 so far is David Bowie’s Blackstar, the third biggest record of the year with combined sales of 376,000.

Drake’s chart-topping hit One Dance, featuring Wizkid and Kyla, is the biggest selling single of the year so far.

It spent 15 weeks at number one over the summer, equalling Wet Wet Wet’s stint with Love Is All Around in 1994 and snatching the bestselling title from Lukas Graham for 7 Years, which is the second best single of the year to date.