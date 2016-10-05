Sexist comments land Czech footballers in women's team training

Assistant referee Lucie Ratajova.

Two Sparta Prague players who made sexist comments about a female assistant referee have been made to train with the club's female squad by way of punishment.

Lukas Vacha and Tomas Koubek had both made disparaging comments about assistant referee Lucie Ratajova, after her failure to spot an offside allowed Zbrojovka Brno to score a 92nd-minute equaliser in a match last weekend.

Goalkeeper Koubek subsequently told the media that "women should stay at the stove and not officiate men's football." Vacha, who was injured for that match, tweeted a photo of Ratajova along with the caption "To the cooker".

Both players were immediately sanctioned by the Czech Football Association and subsequently posted separate apologetic statements on their respective Facebook pages, saying their comments were not intended "in a chauvinistic way."

Lukas Vacha and Tomas Koubek.

But the apologies did not cut the mustard with their club general director Adam Kotalik.

"While I understand that the boys were full of emotions ... there are some boundaries that they cannot cross," he said in a club statement.

Both players have now been appointed as ambassadors to the women's team so that they could see that "women can be skillful somewhere other than at the stove," Kotalik said.

The two players can at least console themselves with the fact that they're not the only ones having a bad week. Assistant referee Ratajova, who bore the brunt of their comments, has been handed a four-game suspension for her poor performance during the match.