Watch - Sinkhole swallows car, couple climb out safely

Old mine shafts have been blamed for a sinkhole that swallowed a car in South Australia, rather than the heavy rains the area has experienced over the past week.
Local media said a couple was in the car when the three-metre diameter hole formed.
The pair, who suffered minor bruising, managed to climb out of the hole.
Heavy rains have hit the area over the past week with local media reporting that around 30mm had fallen around where the sinkhole occurred.
