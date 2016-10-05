Woman found dead in her Rabat home
The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a 54-year-old woman, found in her residence in Rabat late yesterday.
The grim discovery, in Triq San Ġwann l-Għammied, was made when policemen forced their way into the residence after neighbours said they had not seen the woman for some time.
An autopsy will be held.
