Advert
Wednesday, October 5, 2016, 06:54

Woman found dead in her Rabat home

The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a 54-year-old woman, found in her residence in Rabat late yesterday.

The grim discovery, in Triq San Ġwann l-Għammied, was made when policemen forced their way into the residence after neighbours said they had not seen the woman for some time. 

An autopsy will be held. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Lou Bondì’s new contract remains under wraps

  2. Cancer patient claims she was left...

  3. Probe into alleged apartment rental fraud

  4. Rabat petrol station that caved in to...

  5. Rat infestation leads to closure of BOV...

  6. Watch: Blue shark fed from boat 'well...

  7. Veċċja has finally been declared ‘dangerous’

  8. Chief Justice concerned about amnesties;...

  9. No suspects in probe on car bomb

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed