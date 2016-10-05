Students beat the heat in University water fight
The most highly anticipated event of University Freshers' Week took place today, and there was nothing academic about it.
Law and architecture students faced off in the traditional water fight, deploying hoses from two water bowsers and hurling water-filled balloons.
The event was one of a series to make new students feel at home.
200 euro were raised for the Richmond Foundation.
