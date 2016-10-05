Car catches fire in Iklin garage
Horse in nearby garage evacuated by fire fighters
A car parked inside a garage in Iklin was destroyed by fire this afternoon.
The fire, on Triq Guze Ellul Mercer, was quickly extinguished and nobody was injured, a Civil Protection Department spokesman said.
A horse being kept in a garage nearby was evacuated as a precautionary measure.
