PA urged to stop demolition of houses in Gozo's Żebbuġ square

The Planning Authority is being urged to reject an application for the demolition of two pristine vernacular dwellings on the church square of Żebbuġ (Gozo), one of Malta and Gozo’s few villages that still retain their original charm.

Environment NGO Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Aħjar said there buildings were designated as Category B+ status, because of their particular contribution to the character of this Urban Conservation Area, secondary only to the parish church, and they should be safeguarded.

"This application to make room for a hotel, along with many other similar applications currently sprouting all across the Maltese Islands, are sadly undermining the very purpose of Urban Conservation Areas, as applicants keep requesting the complete demolition of vernacular properties in the heart of our village cores, despite them having clearly been recognised by the Planning Authority as an integral part of our national heritage," the NGO said.