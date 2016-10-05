NI numbers being consigned to history

Social Security contributions are being recorded using workers’ ID Card numbers, and National Insurance numbers (also known as social security numbers) are being rendered obsolete, Social Security Minister Michael Farrugia announced today.

He said the NI numbers had been phased out as part of a simplification process, making life easier for employees and their employers.

The change came into force last week and residents of Malta are no longer being given an NI number. Those who turn 16 no longer need to apply for one.

The NI number is still required by foreigners who work in Malta but do not have an ID card.