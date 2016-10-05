New low-cost flights to Munich
Transavia, the low cost airline of the Air France KLM Group, in to introduce a low-cost twice weekly service between Munich and Malta.
The first flight will be operated on April 13, 2017.
The fare will be €49, one way.
Transavia also operates flights between Malta and Amsterdam 4 times a week, Nantes once a week and Paris Orly three times a week.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.