Advert
Wednesday, October 5, 2016, 14:00

New low-cost flights to Munich

File photo

File photo

Transavia, the low cost airline of the Air France KLM Group, in to introduce a low-cost twice weekly service between Munich and Malta.

The first flight will be operated on April 13, 2017. 

The fare will be €49, one way. 

Transavia also operates flights between Malta and Amsterdam 4 times a week, Nantes once a week and Paris Orly three times a week.  

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Rat infestation leads to closure of BOV...

  2. Man charged with Caroline Magri's murder

  3. Cancer patient claims she was left...

  4. Watch: Blue shark fed from boat 'well...

  5. Rabat petrol station that caved in to...

  6. Veċċja has finally been declared ‘dangerous’

  7. Enforcement notice issued on new TM...

  8. Transport minister arrives late by boat,...

  9. Objections to prayer room for Muslims -...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed