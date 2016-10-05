Man injured as ceiling collapses
A man was injured when a ceiling collapsed into a garage in Balzan this morning.
The police said the incident happened at about 9.15am in a house in St Anthony Street.
The residence actually suffered some structural damage on Sunday. An inspection was being carried out today and the 59-year-old worker from Marsa was injured when he fell the height of a storey as a ceiling collapsed into a garage.
His injuries were described as grievous.
