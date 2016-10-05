Man, 71, resists and holds 19-year-old thief

A quick-thinking 71-year-old man resisted a 19-year-old thief who tried to steal items from a confectionery in Qormi and managed to lock him inside the shop until the police arrived.

The thief was arrested and taken to court where it transpired that he had earlier allegedly carried out another two thefts – he stole €200 from a catering establishment in Qormi on September 30 and a mobile phone from a pharmacy the day after.

The attempted theft from the confectionery happened later on September 30 when the man demanded cash and pushed the shopowner - an 82-year-old woman- to the floor.

She started shouting for help and the 71-year-old resisted the man, closed the shop's door and kept him inside until the police arrived.

The man was arraigned before Magistrate Neville Camilleri and accused of theft and of having insulted and threatened the police.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.