Malta's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta, l-orizzont and the Malta Independent lead with the arraignment yesterday of a man from Togo accused of killing a 41-year-old mother in St Julian's last week.

Times of Malta also reports how a petrol station owner who reduced prices but then raised them again following pressure by his supplier, had violated competition rules.

In-Nazzjon says that machinery producer Komori will be supplying equipment to banknotes printer Crane for the first time when Crane sets up its facility here. Komori is represented in Malta by Kasco, owned by the prime minister's chief of staff.

MaltaToday reports that the Malta Medical Journal has declared that the morning after pill is not abortifacient.