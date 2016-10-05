LNG storage tanker enters Mediterranean

Screen shot from vesselfinder.com.

The LNG storage tanker which is due to arrive at Marsaxlokk on Saturday, has just entered the Mediterranean sea from the Suez Canal according to a vessel tracking website.

The massive vessel Armada LNG Mediterrana, a floating storage unit, was in the past used in Japan as an LNG transporter.

It was converted into a permanent storage facility in Singapore following the signing of an 18-year-long agreement between Bumi Armada, the owners, and Electrogas, which owns the new power station.

The floating storage unit will be replacing onshore storage tanks which, according to original plans unveiled by the Labour Party prior to the election, were to be built adjacent to the new plant in Delimara.

There was a change of plan in view of the high costs related to the laying of the foundations for the onshore tanks and also because the tanks would have taken longer to build. The private consortium thus opted for a permanent offshore storage facility.

The government said yesterday that the 300-metre long vessel would be removed from Marsaxlokk once the gas pipeline was constructed.

The ship is entering Malta flying the Maltese flag.