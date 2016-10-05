Land reclamation at Portomaso and Jerma are 'non-starters,' front says

Proposed land reclamation projects at Portomaso and Jerma are non-starters, Front Harsien ODZ said today.

It said it is opposed to any land reclamation projects carried out for real estate and speculation and is therefore opposed to the construction of apartments in both the Jerma site as proposed in a recent application and at the Portomaso site in Paceville as proposed in a draft national master plan.

Referring to Paceville, it said it was bewildering that such a proposal was even made, in view of the fact that the land reclamation would be adjacent to a Marine Protected Area and that developers had already been fined 120,000 euros for works which resulted in the degradation of the protected posidonia meadows which are found along the coast. Moreover, increasing construction activity opposite a popular swimming zone was a non starter.

"We expect master plans to contain development rather than doing everything possible to increase space for development even on the sea."

The Front also noted that the master plan is proposing buildings higher than the Preluna on reclaimed land from the sea," the front said.



With regards to the proposed land reclamation at Jerma, the Front called on the Government Property Division not to issue its clearance for development on land reclaimed from the sea, which falls under public ownership.



"The development of luxury apartments on land reclaimed from the sea will simply extend the boundaries for the construction industry while introducing more development along the coast to the detriment of those using it now."



The Front expressed satisfaction that Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil had made a clear declaration that he is opposed to land reclamation for speculation purposes. It welcomed similar declarations by St Julians Deputy Mayor Albert Buttigieg and AD chairperson Arnold Cassola.



"We urge civil society, political parties and local councils to unite against the greed of developers and to send a strong message that after ruining the country by development on land they should not be allowed to ruin the coast and the sea."