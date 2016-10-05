Kirkop to get a health centre by end of 2017

Mr Fearne announcing the new health centre.

A new health centre at Kirkop will be inaugurated by the end of next year, Health Minister Chris Fearne said today.

He said the centre, expected to cost some €750,000, will serve around 25,000 people covering Kirkop, Safi, Qrendi, Mqabba, Żurrieq and Luqa. These localities are currently served by the Floriana health centre.

It will include a number of specialised clinics including a Well Baby Clinic, immunisation services, diabetes clinic, podiatrist services, rehabilitation and physiotherapy as well as family doctor. It will also include preventive services such as lifestyle clinics.

The minister spoke about the importance of more services in the community, where patients would be served in the best possible way - in the community, with easier access.