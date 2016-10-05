Chris Said drops libel case after Qala deputy mayor's apology
Nationalist MP Chris Said has dropped libel proceedings against the labour deputy mayor of Qala after he withdrew and apologised for comments he made in a radio programme in July.
Paul Buttigieg had alleged in a radio phone-in that Dr Said, when he was minister, had offered him government employment in an attempt to make him stop his opposition to the Ħondoq ir-Rummien project.
The case was to be heard before Magistrate Joanne Vella Cuschieri but at the start of proceedings Mr Buttigieg in a declaration said Dr Said never attempted to influence him and he regretted the comments made about him.
