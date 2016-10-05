Banif Malta to be sold to private Qatari investment group

Banif Bank Portugal is to sell its 78.5 per cent stake in Banif Bank Malta to a private Qatari investment group.

Times of Malta is informed that the bank has been acquired by the investment arm of Al Faisal Holding for an undisclosed sum.

The Portuguese bank was forced to put all its foreign investments up for sale after it benefited from an EU bailout in 2013, and had set a 2017 deadline for selling its majority stake in its Maltese bank.

Banif Bank Malta made a profit of €1.5 million before tax in 2015, and has around 150 employees.

Maltese minority shareholders will be retaining their shares.

Al Faisal Holding is a multi-million international firm with an array of over 20 companies operating under its umbrella, including hotels, financial service firms, a private university and a transportation and logistics firm. It was started by Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, one of Qatar's richest men.

