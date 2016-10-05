Bold shoes bring fashion to heel

It was impossible to miss the playful vibe that emanated from Chiara Ferragni's collection.

Shoes can sometimes end up fading into the background on the catwalk, but at some presentations, they're given the utmost priority.

Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni presented her shoe collection for spring/summer 2017 in an Alice in Wonderland garden party. Her flirting and pierced eyes themes continue in different styles and patterns but there are also some new elements such as hearts and stars. The fun and girly vibe so synonymous with the brand is still very much a part of it - lots of glitter to be found and lots of bright colours.

As in previous collections, there are lots of different styles of flat shoes, including sneakers and loafers There are also some interesting pairs of boots and some really lovely delicate strappy heels. The collection also includes the ever-popular phone covers, backpacks and chokers.

Baldinini

Baldinini's collection kept the heels bold and the look glossy.

The new Baldinini collection is inspired by the brand’s iconic models and a modern approach. The brand which is renowned for superior quality materials and precise stitching. Glossy, metallic and matte leathers and other superior-quality materials are used within this collection.

Modernity and dynamism are the keywords for this women’s collection, stiletto heels with ankle laces contrast with platforms and bold heels of different heights, flashes of light of Swarovski crystals makes the footwear so unique.



Le Silla

Wonder Woman wasn't around, but Le Silla made sure what could be her boots were.

Le Silla presents a journey to the sunny beaches of Cuba featuring ethnic prints, python leather and precious stones. Luxurious crystals decorate some of the shoes whilst a part of the collection also features Wonder Woman inspired cowboy boots.

For more great fashion news and tips, check out the Caroline Fashion Styling blog.