Keep the accordion playing

Visiting the magical night in Valletta and exploring the various exciting cultural performances, my wife and I enjoyed the sounds of the Santa Maria Accordion Band of Malta.

It is great that accordion playing is so popular in Malta, with all ages providing great entertainment and even enticing audiences to dance and move to the rhythm. They were playing Maltese as well as evergreen melodies and also performing classical music.

Congratulations to the conductress and the whole band. Keep up this lively tradition!