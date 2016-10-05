Emergency intervention

I could barely believe what I was reading. While my country appears to be doing its best to destroy the existing skyline by permitting the construction of high-rise buildings, other countries are doing the exact opposite.

The Turkish government (many Maltese cringe at the thought of Turkey joining the EU) had, a few years ago, ordered the partial destruction or total demolition of multiple large buildings that were deemed to threaten the historic heritage of Istanbul.

Likewise, in the Philippines, the authorities have pushed for the demolition of a very large apartment block because it ruined the iconic sight line of the monument of a national hero.

In its submissions, the Philippine National Commission on Culture and the Arts states the following: “The Constitution declares that all the country’s artistic and historical wealth shall be under the protection of the State. The mandate is for the State to conserve, promote and popularise the nation’s historical heritage.”

In our country, it seems the sole motivation for the planned concrete jungle is the insatiable quest for mega millions.

The government should intervene. In my humble opinion, it is in the national interest the government enacts emergency legislation to overrule existing regulations and/or policies to prevent this mayhem from taking place.

Where to Malta?