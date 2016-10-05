Advert
Wednesday, October 5, 2016, 19:37

Final squads for games against England, Lithuania and Latvia

Malta's National A Team players for the games against England and Lithuania are as follows:

The Under-21 squad for the game against Latvia is as follows:

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Still a long way to go, says Spiteri

  2. Allardyce sacking not our issue, says Rooney

  3. Gambin restored to Barnet’s starting XI

  4. England must have more leaders, says...

  5. Balotelli in line for Italy recall if he...

  6. Fortunate Rosberg moves closer to maiden...

  7. Klopp can lead ’Pool to title – Lewandowski

  8. Prandelli aims to return ‘glorious’...

  9. Simeone a very different proposition to...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed