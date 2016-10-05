Kirchoff facing eight-week lay-off

Sunderland boss David Moyes has been dealt yet another blow after the club confirmed that key midfielder Jan Kirchhoff could be out of action for up to eight weeks.

The 26-year-old German was carried from the field on a stretcher during Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with West Brom, and scans have since revealed the extent of the damage to his hamstring.

A club statement said: “Jan Kirchhoff has been ruled out for a minimum of six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunderland’s draw against West Bromwich Albion.

“The former Bayern Munich player was stretchered off in Saturday’s game at the Stadium of Light and in order to assess the extent of the injury, the 26-year-old underwent a scan which revealed he will be out for six to eight weeks.

“The midfielder will now focus on returning to action as soon as possible.”

Sunderland, without a win in their first seven Premier League games, currently sit at the foot of the table with just two points.

Moyes has had to contend with a series of injuries in recent weeks, with midfielder Adnan Januzaj ruled out for six weeks with ankle ligament damage just days before Kirchhoff’s misfortune struck and Lee Cattermole, Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe also unavailable.

In addition, keeper Vito Mannone, midfielder Sebastian Larsson and striker Fabio Borini are all long-term absentees from a squad which is looking thinner by the week.