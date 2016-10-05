Keane replaces injured Johnson in England squad

Burnley defender Michael Keane has been given his first England call-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia after Glen Johnson withdrew through injury, the Football Association (FA) said yesterday.

Keane, who has featured in all seven Premier League games for the promoted club this season, has made 16 appearances for England’s under-21 side under caretaker manager Gareth Southgate.

“Michael Keane has been handed his first international call-up after Glen Johnson withdrew from the England squad through injury,” the FA said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).

On Monday, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was forced to withdraw with an injury and was replaced by Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend.

Keane last week said a national call-up would be the pinnacle of his career.

“Now I’m in the Premier League I think England has got to be my aim. I want to play at the top level of English football and playing for England is the pinnacle of that,” the 23-year-old said.