Advert
Wednesday, October 5, 2016, 00:01

Keane replaces injured Johnson in England squad

Burnley defender Michael Keane has been given his first England call-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia after Glen Johnson withdrew through injury, the Football Association (FA) said yesterday.

Keane, who has featured in all seven Premier League games for the promoted club this season, has made 16 appearances for England’s under-21 side under caretaker manager Gareth Southgate.

“Michael Keane has been handed his first international call-up after Glen Johnson withdrew from the England squad through injury,” the FA said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).

On Monday, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was forced to withdraw with an injury and was replaced by Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend.

Keane last week said a national call-up would be the pinnacle of his career.

“Now I’m in the Premier League I think England has got to be my aim. I want to play at the top level of English football and playing for England is the pinnacle of that,” the 23-year-old said.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Still a long way to go, says Spiteri

  2. Gambin restored to Barnet’s starting XI

  3. England must have more leaders, says...

  4. Balotelli in line for Italy recall if he...

  5. Fortunate Rosberg moves closer to maiden...

  6. Prandelli aims to return ‘glorious’...

  7. Defensive blunders costing Barcelona

  8. Premier League stats

  9. Simeone a very different proposition to...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed