Planes, trains, automobiles and space, science fiction...

Following in his father’s footsteps, Ramon Borg, president of the Association of Model Engineers, has been building models since the tender age of 14.

Now a pensioner aged 66, Mr Borg notes this art requires bucketsful of patience, with one of his dioramas taking him six months to assemble.

“The time spent depends on the model in question, the size, its detail, the skill of the modeller and the time the modeller allocates for the build. It can take a month or even a year,” he says.

Mr Borg specialises in dioramas, cars and model trains. As with any other art or craft, his advice is to start from the smaller kits, snap-clip models or low-skill, easy-build models and then grow from there. Wisely, each model package displays the skill level required, so this can aid beginners.

Many skills are put to the test with modelling, including attention to detail, imagination and the need for good research.

“Knowing how to paint usually helps a lot,” Mr Borg adds, “and the internet nowadays is a very good source of information when building models.”

Most materials and equipment can be found locally, quite a change from the past, although many hobbyists still enjoy sourcing items from overseas.

To those wondering what happens to the models once they’ve been displayed, Mr Borg is quick to say that most modellers enjoy viewing their work at home.

“Models are taken back home and placed in display cabinets or showcases. If space is limited, they may be stored in boxes, but rest assured, they are opened up from time to time for their creator to enjoy them once again.”

The Association of Model Engineers is a non-profit-making organisation which brings together those interested in model and scale engineering. Its aim is to help members improve their standards in the achievement of excellence in their field.

The association also enables members to obtain direct modeller information through the experience gained through the monthly lectures and other activities it organises.

At this year’s annual exhibition, members display their latest models and are on site to discuss them. The association boasts 80 registered members, 70 of whom have also put about 100 models in competition.

There are about 1,000 models on display, most of which are newly made or modified, though some have been exhibited before.

The association’s youngest member is 13 years old, but the youngest participating in the exhibition with a train model is 19.

Model categories on display include aircraft, military vehicles, marine craft, figures, general engineering, cars, space and science fiction, trains, dioramas, die-cast and robotics.

Visitors can also watch demonstrations on model building, while the engineering section will have continuous presentations of various steam engines. Train enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice with large operational layouts, two of which are about the Malta Train.

• The exhibition is open until Sunday at the Victoria Hall, Oratory Street, Naxxar, every day from 9am to 8pm, except for Sunday, when it closes at 6pm. Set up 33 years ago, AME holds mini-exhibits and other events throughout the year and participates in charitable events. For more information on the exhibition or the association visit www.a-m-e.org.