Advert
Tuesday, October 4, 2016, 22:21 by

PA

Ex-concert promoter jailed for 18 years for fraud

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

A former concert promoter who staged shows by top acts such as the Rolling Stones, the Bee Gees and Rod Stewart has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison in the US for running his business as a $200 million fraud scheme.

A Miami federal judge imposed the sentence on 73-year-old Jack Utsick, who pleaded guilty to mail fraud in June.

He admitted running his Worldwide Entertainment firm as a decade-long fraud affecting nearly 3,000 investors who were promised double-digit returns.

Despite his guilty plea, Utsick said in court he never intended to defraud investors and hoped to turn the company's fortunes around to repay all of them.

Utsick had sought a lenient sentence of about six years, in part because he has long suffered from bipolar disorder.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Pope makes surprise visit to quake-hit area

  2. Sterling hits 3-year low on Brexit...

  3. Sterling slides to 31-year low as Brexit...

  4. BP says 95-tonne North Sea oil spill...

  5. Putin suspends nuclear pact, raising...

  6. Italian coast guard rescues 6,000...

  7. Historic FARC peace deal rejected by...

  8. Philippines leader Duterte tells Obama...

  9. Haitians scramble for shelter from...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed