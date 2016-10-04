Farrugia sixth in Belgrade skeet event

Four Maltese shooters took part in the skeet and trap events at the XIV Grand Prix – Memorial Milan Sotrain, held last weekend at the BG Sport Centre Kovilovo in Belgrade, Serbia.

Clive Farrugia, assisted by coach Jimmy Bugeja, competed in the skeet event where he managed a remarkable score of 121/125 in the qualification rounds.

Farrugia concluded day one of competition with 72 points out of 75, just two clays behind Tommi Takanen, of Finland, and world champion Saif Bin Futais, of the United Arab Emirates, who had participated in The Malta International Grand Prix earlier this year.

On day two, Farrugia, who also attained two perfect straights during the qualifying phase, managed an outstanding 49/50.

In the semi-finals, Farrugia hit 11 out of 16 targets and had to settle for sixth place overall.

Oskari Kossi won the gold medal ahead of Finnish team-mate Tommi Takanen who took silver.

Bin Futais claimed bronze.

In the trap event, Matthew Busuttil, under the supervision of James Galea, an ISSF licensed coach, managed a satisfactory result of 114/125. He finished 19th out of 75 participants.

Veteran George Cassar recorded a score of 102/125 while Joe Cutajar’s tally was 65/125.

Croatian Anton Glasnovic clinched the gold medal with Bostjan Macek, of Slovenia, runner-up.

Vladimir Slamka, of Slovakia, was third.