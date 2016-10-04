Celtic give 13-year-old rising star his Under-20 debut

13-year-old Dembele came on for Celtic in the 81st minute. Photo: Twitter/Liam O'Hare

Fans of Scottish football club Celtic have quickly gotten used to seeing their new signing Moussa Dembele hit the back of the net - but it turns out the Belgian forward might not even be the most exciting Dembele at the club.

13-year-old Karamoko Dembele made his debut for the club's Under-20 squad last night, coming off the bench for the final nine minutes of the club's 3-1 victory over Hearts and playing alongside players seven years his senior.

The young Ivorian prodigy - who is not related to the senior team's Moussa Dembele - became something of a YouTube sensation earlier this year after a series of stunning displays at a boys' tournament which made it online, earning him the unenviable title of "the new Messi" from some of his more hyperbolic star.

With many of Celtic's under-20 players away for international duty yesterday, the club's youth team decided to give their rising star a crack at U20 football, and the club's match report noted that "the diminutive playmaker did not look out of place".

