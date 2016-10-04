Celtic give 13-year-old rising star his Under-20 debut
Karamoko Dembele plays well in 9-minute cameo
Fans of Scottish football club Celtic have quickly gotten used to seeing their new signing Moussa Dembele hit the back of the net - but it turns out the Belgian forward might not even be the most exciting Dembele at the club.
13-year-old Karamoko Dembele made his debut for the club's Under-20 squad last night, coming off the bench for the final nine minutes of the club's 3-1 victory over Hearts and playing alongside players seven years his senior.
Karamoko Dembele has made his debut for Celtic's Under-20 team tonight against Hearts.
— Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) October 3, 2016
He's 13 years old. pic.twitter.com/Os5azJE7PD
The young Ivorian prodigy - who is not related to the senior team's Moussa Dembele - became something of a YouTube sensation earlier this year after a series of stunning displays at a boys' tournament which made it online, earning him the unenviable title of "the new Messi" from some of his more hyperbolic star.
With many of Celtic's under-20 players away for international duty yesterday, the club's youth team decided to give their rising star a crack at U20 football, and the club's match report noted that "the diminutive playmaker did not look out of place".
Watch a video of Dembele in action against players his own age below.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.