Woman steals wallet from paramedic trying to save her boyfriend's life

A New Jersey woman has admitted to stealing the wallet of a paramedic who was busy trying to save the life of her boyfriend.

Brittany Carulli, 25, was charged with theft after an emergency medical technician reported that her wallet, filled with credit cards, a driver's license and some $120 in cash, disappeared from her handbag.

The paramedic had last seen her wallet just before she was rushed to the scene of a traffic accident in which Carulli's 27-year-old boyfriend Jacob Dromgoole was fatally hit by a passing car. Dromgoole subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Carulli admitted to the theft after being charged.