Advert
Tuesday, October 4, 2016, 14:49

Leader of Welsh Conservatives left with egg on face over 'breakfast' gaffe

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has vowed to make "breakfast" a success in a Brexit slip up that had party members in stitches.

Andrew RT Davies told the annual Tory conference in Birmingham that he would work with Theresa May to deliver a Brexit that benefits Wales.

But he misspoke and said he would work to deliver a successful "breakfast".

"Countries are not built on soundbites, navel gazing or empty promises," he said.

"Countries are built by those who roll up their sleeves, knuckle down and get on with the job.

"Working together with our excellent new Prime Minister Theresa May we will make Brexit a success and conference, mark my words, we will make breakfast, Brexit a success."

After the conference hall erupted in laughter, Mr Davies joked: "That's one word that wasn't meant to come up. I'll have a word with the autocue at the back."

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Goalkeeper makes dramatic triple save

  2. 'Human towers' rise high in Spain

  3. Woman warns off crocodile with her flip flop

  4. Australian government adviser arrested...

  5. Britons terrified of being taken over by...

  6. Tower Bridge replica becomes world's...

  7. Leader of Welsh Conservatives left with...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed