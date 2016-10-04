Leader of Welsh Conservatives left with egg on face over 'breakfast' gaffe

Andrew RT Davies told the annual Tory conference in Birmingham that he would work with Theresa May to deliver a Brexit that benefits Wales.

But he misspoke and said he would work to deliver a successful "breakfast".

"Countries are not built on soundbites, navel gazing or empty promises," he said.

"Countries are built by those who roll up their sleeves, knuckle down and get on with the job.

"Working together with our excellent new Prime Minister Theresa May we will make Brexit a success and conference, mark my words, we will make breakfast, Brexit a success."

After the conference hall erupted in laughter, Mr Davies joked: "That's one word that wasn't meant to come up. I'll have a word with the autocue at the back."